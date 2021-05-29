Police make arrests during downtown Seattle marches

article

At least four people were arrested during marches Saturday afternoon in downtown Seattle - one year after riots there following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Seattle police said around 4:00 p.m. Saturday that they were monitoring two groups marching in the downtown area.

Just 30 minutes later, officers said they had arrested three people near 5th and James. Police said bike officers were arresting a person for a reported assault when others interfered. Three were taken into custody for obstruction and resisting arrest.

Officers said they later arrested a fourth person who was carrying a fixed blade knife which is illegal in Seattle.

All four were booked into the King County Jail:

25-year-old woman for obstruction and resisting arrest

26-year-old man for obstruction

33-year-old woman for obstruction and resisting arrest

25-year-old man for an unlawful weapon

Police said some roads in the area were blocked and drivers should plan ahead for possible delays.

Seattle Department of Transportation cameras showed a number of bicycle officers following the group.

