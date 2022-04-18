Police: Louisiana man sent 'graphically sexual' messages to Bremerton child through app

article

A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly sending "graphically sexual" messages to a child in Bremerton.

According to Bremerton Police, 20-year-old Hunter Mitchell, of Livingston Parish, Louisiana, met the victim through a social media app called Amino. Mitchell and the victim began talking outside of the app.

Mitchell then began sending "graphically sexual" messages to the child and even asked if he could visit the child in person.

The child was able to provide Mitchell's name and phone number to police.

The U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Mitchell in Louisiana and charged him with incident behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of minors, both felonies.

Police remind parents to monitor your child's online activity.

