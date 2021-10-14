Police looking to ID suspect who attacked street sweeper with bat in Port Orchard

article

Port Orchard Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who attacked the driver of a street sweeper truck with a bat, breaking his orbital socket, bruising his face and giving him a concussion.

Officers responded to a call last Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10:45 p.m. about an assault in progress in the parking lot of the Albertson’s at 370 SW Sedgwick Rd.

They located the seriously injured driver still sitting in the street sweeper. He had been parked while filling out paperwork when he was assaulted. The victim was taken to the emergency room to be treated for multiple facial injuries.

Surveillance video showed the driver of a grey, four-door 2003 to 2007 Saturn Ion get out of his vehicle with two women inside. He walked across the street with a small bat or blunt object and approached the truck.

"Breaks out the driver’s side window of the street sweeper and then hits the driver multiple times in the head," said Sgt. Josh Horsley with Port Orchard Police.

The investigation shows the suspect became upset because he believed the street sweeper nearly hit his vehicle.

"He told us that the suspect kept yelling at him for being too close to his car and he just kept saying sorry and the guy stopped finally and left on foot," said Sgt. Horsley.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a light-colored hat. He was with a blonde-haired woman and a brunette-haired woman. The two stopped at a nearby gas station to wait on the suspect. Surveillance video shows the brunette walk very slowly around the front of the car to get into the driver’s seat. From her gait, she appears to have suffered some kind of injury or had stiffness in her back or legs.

Port Orchard police are asking the community for any information that can lead to identifying the suspect or the passengers in the vehicle. He is currently wanted for second-degree assault.

"We are concerned about his aggressiveness. We need to ID him and get him off the street," said Sgt. Horsley.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can text names, suspect photos and other info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or go to www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you wish to speak with police, call the department at (360) 876-1700 or email Officer Gapsch at Jgapsch@cityofportorchard.us.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram