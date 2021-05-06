Police arrest possibly-armed suspect near Embassy Suites in Lynnwood

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department have arrested a possibly armed suspect in the area near Embassy Suites Hotel in Lynnwood.

Police say the suspect was involved in a vehicular assault and then led police on a short chase. The person abandoned their vehicle on Interstate-5 northbound and fled into the nearby woods.

It was believed the suspect was armed.

Mountlake Terrance police say the man was stealing things out of a car before the chase began. A victim jumped onto the hood of that car and the suspect took off, causing the victim to roll off the hood.

It's unclear if the suspect took off in a stolen car or his own car.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

