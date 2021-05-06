Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest possibly-armed suspect near Embassy Suites in Lynnwood

By Q13 News Staff
Suspect arrested after short police chase in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The Mountlake Terrace Police Department have arrested a possibly armed suspect in the area near Embassy Suites Hotel in Lynnwood.

Police say the suspect was involved in a vehicular assault and then led police on a short chase. The person abandoned their vehicle on Interstate-5 northbound and fled into the nearby woods. 

It was believed the suspect was armed. 

Mountlake Terrance police say the man was stealing things out of a car before the chase began. A victim jumped onto the hood of that car and the suspect took off, causing the victim to roll off the hood.

It's unclear if the suspect took off in a stolen car or his own car. 

This is a developing story.

