Police arrest possibly-armed suspect near Embassy Suites in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The Mountlake Terrace Police Department have arrested a possibly armed suspect in the area near Embassy Suites Hotel in Lynnwood.
Police say the suspect was involved in a vehicular assault and then led police on a short chase. The person abandoned their vehicle on Interstate-5 northbound and fled into the nearby woods.
It was believed the suspect was armed.
Mountlake Terrance police say the man was stealing things out of a car before the chase began. A victim jumped onto the hood of that car and the suspect took off, causing the victim to roll off the hood.
It's unclear if the suspect took off in a stolen car or his own car.
This is a developing story.
