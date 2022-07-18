Owner reunited with puppy left in Mount Vernon Walmart during shooting

An owner has been reunited with their puppy who was found in a shopping cart inside Walmart on Sunday. It appears the owner and puppy got separated during a late-night shooting inside the store that left five injured.

Before 10 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the Walmart at 2301 Freeway. According to police, the people who reported the incident said shots were fired inside the store.

Police said a group of men arrived went inside the store, had an altercation with another group of men, and shots were fired. Investigators say there is no indication that the group went into the store with the intent of shooting customers at random.

Five people were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions are not known.



