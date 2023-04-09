Police looking for missing Renton woman last seen April 6

article

Renton Police are looking for a woman who was last seen on April 6 when she was dropped off by her family.

Police say 52-year-old Ilayovne ‘Vila’ Tran was dropped off at her home on Kirkland Ave NE on Thursday. When family tried to reach her two days later, her roommate said that she left the home "a couple days ago."

Tran left her phone and wallet at the home.

She does not have a vehicle.

Police did not have any information on what she was wearing last.

She is about five feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has her small white and brown dog with her.

Family said she may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

If you see her, call 911 and reference Renton PD case #23-3395.