Police looking for missing, endangered man last seen on bus in Federal Way

Federal Way police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered man.

Police say 30-year-old Trayvon Jones left his assisted living facility on Oct. 25 and was last seen in a cul-de-sac off 29th Ave. SW at SW 324th Place in Federal Way. He was last seen in that area on a King County Metro bus.

Jones left without a cell phone and does not have access to a car.

He was seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Police say Jones is 6'6" and weighs 212 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen him, call 911.