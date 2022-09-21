Police looking for missing 82-year-old last seen near Seattle ER

article

A missing person alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man last seen on Sept. 21.

According to Washington State Patrol, William "Bill" Kragler was last seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of the Virginia Mason Hospital emergency room. Witnesses last saw him walking on Spring Street, toward Boren Avenue in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

Kragler has dementia and other medical issues, which is concerning police.

He is 5'7" and weighs about 150 pounds. Kragler is bald and has hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid over-jacket, a navy blue t-shit and brown shoes.

If you see him, call 911.