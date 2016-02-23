Police looking for missing 14-year-old University Place boy with history of running away

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Pierce County sheriff's deputies are looking for 14-year-old Caeleb Nunley.



He was last seen in University Place on Feb. 4, and his mom is extremely worried about him.



Police say Caeleb has a history of running away, but usually comes back in a couple days. He has never been gone for this long.



Officers have an alert for him and will follow up on any tips you may have on where to find him. Many of them know Caeleb and have even given him rides to school before. Police say this is unusual.



If you can help police and his mom find Caeleb make sure he is OK, please call 911.