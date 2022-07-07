Police looking for man accused of shooting, killing man at Ferndale business

article

Ferndale police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man at a business on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 6200 block of Portal Way. When they arrived, they found 58-year-old Douglas Scoggins dead. Police say the victim was shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred just after noon.

The suspect, 49-year-old Todd Andersen, is still at-large. Police have probable cause to arrest him for murder.

He is believed to be driving a rented 2020 Silver Challenger with Oregon plates 553MJM. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect, or whether he knew Scoggins.

Andersen is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see him.

There is still a large police presence in the area of the shooting at Portal Way. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.