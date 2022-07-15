Police looking for driver who hit, killed bicyclist in West Seattle

Seattle police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist near the Spokane Street bridge in West Seattle.

Police got the call around 7 p.m. on Friday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near SW Spokane Street and SW Klickitat Ave. SW.

Seattle police tried to save the 63-year-old's life, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spokane St Bridge was shut down in both directions as detectives process the scene, but it has since been reopened.

Police have not released any possible suspect vehicle information.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.