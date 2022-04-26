Police looking for 2 men accused of robbing several convenience stores across Puget Sound

Police are on the hunt for two men accused of robbing clerks at convenience stores and drug stores across the Puget Sound region.

Five stores have been hit in a spree of robberies in King and Snohomish Counties, and detectives worry the crooks will strike again.

Cameras caught video of a man shopping in a Mountlake Terrace 7-Eleven on March 11 when the man insinuated to the clerk he had forgotten his wallet. The customer stepped outside and then returned with a pistol jabbing it at the employee, demanding all the bills from the register. The gunman takes the cash and runs out of the store.

"He’s going to keep doing this, that’s my concern," said Mill Creek Police Detective Chris White.

Police believe the crooks began with the 7-eleven in Mountlake Terrace. Then on March 13, another 7-Eleven in Auburn was robbed by a suspect wearing a similar jacket.

On March 19, investigators say Rite Aid drug stores were robbed first in Shoreline and then Mill Creek. On the same day, a Walgreens in Everett was robbed by men matching their descriptions.

The gunman’s accomplice has been seen wearing distinctive black pants with big yellow rectangles that should stick out, police said.

So far, nobody has been hurt during any of the robberies but because the crooks carry a gun, investigators worry someone could eventually get hurt as escalation is all but a trigger away.

"In Mill Creek, they moved the manager outside at gunpoint. Then they figured out the manager needed the codes so they brought the manager back in," said White. "It’s alarming."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrest or conviction. Callers can remain anonymous by dialing 1-800-222-TIPS.