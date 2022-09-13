Police: Loaded gun, pills seized from suspected fentanyl dealer in Federal Way

article

Federal Way Police arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer and seized pills and weapons.

Authorities say officers on an emphasis patrol watched a 20-year-old man selling pills on Pacific Hwy S.

They took him into custody and searched him, finding a stolen Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, a loaded extended magazine, 105 suspected fentanyl pills, brass knuckles, alcohol, a ski mask and other items.

RELATED: Kent Police looking to ID suspects caught on camera brutally beating a woman during robbery

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The suspect was booked into jail.