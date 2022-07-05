Expand / Collapse search

Warrant issued for man accused of shooting woman in the face after argument

By FOX 13 News Staff
BREMERTON, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for second-degree attempted murder after he allegedly shot a woman in the face following an argument. 

Deputies say 40-year-old Sonny Lee Belgard Jr. shot the woman around 6 a.m. at a home on NE Quinault Drive in Bremerton. He ran off after the shooting and has not been located.

The woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital, deputies said. 

Belgard should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say he frequents Kitsap and Mason Counties.

He is wanted on a $1 million warrant. 

If you see him, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also contact Det. Dave Meyer at 360-337-5617. 