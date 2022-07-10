Police investigating violent assault at Bellevue transit center

Bellevue Police are investigating an assault at the transit center early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old man attacked a 63-year-old man at 10850 NE 6th St just after midnight. The older man suffered critical injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

Officers closed the transit center while they searched for the suspect. They found and arrested the younger man just blocks away roughly two hours later.

Police say there is no clear motive for the attack, and are still investigating the incident.

The younger man was booked into jail.