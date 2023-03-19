Police investigating 'unattended item' left at Sea-Tac Airport

Police are investigating an unattended item left at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

According to Port of Seattle spokesperson Peter McGraw, a bag was left unattended in the airport's ticketing level, which led police to conduct an investigation. The upper drive and departure lanes have been closed at the airport while officers investigate.

Authorities say travelers may be rerouted at departures and ticketing.

Officials say there is no threat and there is nothing suspicious. This investigation is out of an abundance of caution.

McGraw says the airport remains open and operating. For a short time, however, several people took to Twitter saying traffic was at a standstill and that there was a massive police presence.

Sea-Tac's own Airport Drive Cameras webpage at one point showed the departure lane was completely empty, save for police vehicles.

Passengers are urged to be patient and allow for extra time in their travels.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News is currently on-scene working to gather more information.