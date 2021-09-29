Police investigating two separate fatal crashes in Bellingham

Police are investigating two deadly crashes overnight in Bellingham.

One of the crashes closed Yew St. for hours. The other crash happened on Mount Baker Highway and also closed a stretch of road there.

Authorities said one person was killed in each incident but we don't know the exact number of victims or the causes of the crashes yet.

Investigators said the incidents were not connected. No further details have been released.

