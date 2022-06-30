Police investigating 'suspicious item' in South Seattle

Seattle Police are investigating a "suspicious item" left near Martin Luther King Jr Way and S Graham St.

Officers have closed down nearby streets and the Link light rail routes are paused in the area while they investigate.

The object appears to be a barrel with a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag sticking out of it, and Seattle Department of Transportation cameras appear to show two bomb disposal robot inspecting the object. Authorities have not indicated the device is explosive or dangerous in any manner, but have cleared the area out of caution.

Seattle Police have not indicated how long this investigation will take. Drivers and commuters are urged to find alternate routes to their destinations.

This is a developing story.