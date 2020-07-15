Police investigating shooting in Sammamish, one victim in life-threatening condition

One person is shot in Sammamish tonight, according to King County Sheriff's office spokesperson.

KCSO responded to the shooting at the 4500 block of Klahanie Drive SE in Sammamish Wednesday evening.

Officers found one person, a 25-year-old shot. Medics arrived and have taken them to Harborview Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and police are using a K9 to track them down.

The identity of the victim or suspect is not know at this time.