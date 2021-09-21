Police investigating shooting at Federal Way motel

Officers are investigating a shooting at the Eastwind Motel in Federal Way.

Authorities say one person was shot several times, and was treated by first responders before being transported to Harborview Medical Center. The victim is in critical condition.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting, but police only have a limited description of the suspect.

People are urged to avoid the area while investigators collect evidence.

This stretch of Pacific Highway has seen several carjackings, assaults and shootings just since the start of the week.

