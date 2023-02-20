2 people shot in Fife road rage incident

article

Fife Police are investigating after two people were shot during what appears to be a road rage incident.

On Feb. 18 just before 3 p.m., two vehicles were driving southbound on I-5 near 54th Ave. E. when the road rage incident started. Both cars exited at 54th Ave. E. and while stopped for traffic, the passenger of one of the vehicles involved fired several rounds into the other vehicle involved, Fife Police said.

The victims were two men in their 30s, according to police. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person in the vehicle shot at was uninjured.

It's unclear what led up to the road rage.

Police are investigating. They have not provided descriptions of any suspects or vehicles involved.

If you saw what happened, leave a tip with the police department here.