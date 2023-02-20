Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
7
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:03 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:03 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior

2 people shot in Fife road rage incident

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Fife
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo from Fife Police

FIFE, Wash. - Fife Police are investigating after two people were shot during what appears to be a road rage incident. 

On Feb. 18 just before 3 p.m., two vehicles were driving southbound on I-5 near 54th Ave. E. when the road rage incident started. Both cars exited at 54th Ave. E. and while stopped for traffic, the passenger of one of the vehicles involved fired several rounds into the other vehicle involved, Fife Police said.

The victims were two men in their 30s, according to police. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person in the vehicle shot at was uninjured.

It's unclear what led up to the road rage.

Police are investigating. They have not provided descriptions of any suspects or vehicles involved.

If you saw what happened, leave a tip with the police department here.

Photo from Fife Police