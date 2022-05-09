Police investigating reports of child assault at Oak Harbor daycare

Oak Harbor Police are investigating an alleged child assault at a daycare, after reports that an employee aggressively handled two kids.

Police say they received reports of a ‘potential assault’ at the Children’s Academy Day Care on May 3. According to authorities, a worker reportedly spanked a child inappropriately and turned another child over ‘in an aggressive manner.’

Daycare administrators told police they fired the suspect in this incident.

Investigators say they received videos of the incident last week, and are now interviewing current employees, former employees and parents of the children involved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Gravel at (360) 279-4630 or email jgravel@oakharbor.org.