Police: 3 people shot in South Seattle, 2 in critical condition

Authorities say three people were shot Thursday morning in the Columbia City neighborhood.

Officers were called shortly after 11:00 a.m. to S. Angeline St. just east of Rainier Ave. S.

Few details were immediately known. Officers asked people to avoid the area if possible.

Seattle Police first said that two people had been injured. The Seattle Fire Department later said three people were hurt.

A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were both taken in critical condition o Harborview Medical Center. The extent of the third person's injuries were unknown.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with FOX 13 News for updates.

