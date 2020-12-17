Expand / Collapse search
One person injured in Auburn police shooting, authorities say

At least two police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday evening in Auburn.

AUBURN, Wash. - At least two police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday evening in Auburn.

According to Auburn Police, weapons were fired and one person was hurt on T St. SE. The extent of that person's injuries was unknown.

No police officers were hurt. It was not clear what led to the shooting.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team will take over the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News for updates.