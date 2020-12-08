Police investigating North Seattle shooting, one man injured

Police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle after one man was shot and injured late Tuesday.

Seattle police responded to the shooting at NE 125th St. and Lake City Way NE around 9:30 p.m. in the North Seattle neighborhood.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Seattle Fire spokesperson. Seattle Police say the suspect has not been found and continue to investigate the incident.

It is unknown the identity of the victim or what lead up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.