Police investigating multiple fires intentionally set in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating at least four fires that appear to have been intentionally set in and near the Ravenna neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., a 911 caller in the 2100 block of Northeast Ravenna Boulevard reported hearing windows being broken in a neighboring home. Shortly after, multiple callers reported a house had been set on fire. Seattle Fire Department units responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

The home was vacant and no one was injured.

Less than 15 minutes after the first call, another 911 caller reported a car on fire in an alley about a block away from the first fire. The car owner began spraying his car with water, and the Seattle Fire Department responded to fully extinguished the fire.

As police and SFD Fire Investigators were processing the first two scenes, officers searching the area for suspects spotted two more small fires in the 1300 block of Northeast 62nd Street – one to a piece of lawn furniture and one to a canoe strapped to the roof of a vehicle.

SFD’s Fire Investigation Unit responded to all four sites and determined all the fires were intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing

