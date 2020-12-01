Police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside home in Kent

A 40-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Kent early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Kent Police responded to a call of a woman found unconscious inside a home near 250th and 23rd Pl. S. around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived within minutes and began performing life-saving measures such as CPR before medics arrived, but were unsuccessful.

Detectives believe the incident is not random and is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.