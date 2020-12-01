Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside home in Kent

By Q13 News Staff
Updated 40 mins ago
Kent
A 40-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Kent. Detectives say this is not a random act and is being investigated as a homicide

KENT, Wash. - A 40-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Kent early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Kent Police responded to a call of a woman found unconscious inside a home near 250th and 23rd Pl. S. around 1 a.m. 

Officers arrived within minutes and began performing life-saving measures such as CPR before medics arrived, but were unsuccessful. 

Detectives believe the incident is not random and is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.