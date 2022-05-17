Police investigating Kent apartment shooting, no injuries reported

Kent Police are investigating a shooting at Kent's East Hill neighborhood. No one was injured.

Officers were called at 11:25 a.m. to reports of gunshots at the Phoenix Court Apartments, located near SE 240th St and 112th Ave SE. When they arrived, they met with a uniformed Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons employee who was working off-duty security at the complex.

He told officers he heard fireworks, so he got out of his vehicle. He spotted a man nearby, who turned and pointed a rifle at him.

The security guard took cover as the suspect shot ‘an unknown amount of rounds’ at him, and he was not hit. The suspect then ran off and put his rifle in a carry case.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Tacoma police investigate homicide after mother found dead in apartment

According to police, the security guard chased after him, but the suspect took the rifle out again and pointed it at him, but did not shoot. The suspect ran off once again.

Advertisement

Kent Police set up a perimeter with helicopter support, an Auburn Police K9 unit and Renton Police, but the suspect was not found.