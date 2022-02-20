Police investigating Federal Way shooting, man seriously injured

article

Federal Way Police are investigating a shooting between two men, with one of them sustaining serious injuries.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the AM/PM on Pacific Hwy S and 272nd Street around 2:43 a.m. They found a 57-year-old man, one of several people who called 911, who told officers he had been shot and that the suspect was still nearby.

Police found the suspect, a 33-year-old man, who cooperated with the investigation.

Early information suggests the two men got into a fight, and shots were fired.

Police recovered a gun from both the younger and older man. The 57-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

RELATED: 2 killed in head-on crash near Everett, driver arrested for DUI

READ MORE: Tacoma Police seek suspect in fatal road rage crash

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: