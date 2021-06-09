Police investigating February death of Redmond infant as a homicide

Redmond police detectives are now investigating a February death of an infant as a homicide.

Initially, the 3-month-old child's death was deemed "suspicious," but the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the child died as a result of a homicide.

There are two people considered suspects, but no arrests have been made yet, according to Redmond police.

RELATED: Neighbors react to ‘suspicious’ death of Redmond infant

Police say the baby’s mother, who was a juvenile at the time, left the infant with the two suspects at an apartment in the 18300 block of NE 98th Way to travel out of state. One of the adults in the home called 911 the morning of Feb. 17 to report that infant was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects are a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

Anyone with information about what may have occurred is asked to contact Redmond Police at 425-556-2500 or submit an anonymous crime tip.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram