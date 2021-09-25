Police investigating fatal shooting in Tacoma

article

Tacoma Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a reported shooting near E. 38th Street and McKinley Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were on scene for several hours, and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Tacoma police are using a translator app to help during emergency calls

RELATED: Man found fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot

RELATED: Woman found shot to death in her car in Tacoma

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram