Police investigating fatal shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a reported shooting near E. 38th Street and McKinley Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives and crime scene technicians were on scene for several hours, and the investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: Tacoma police are using a translator app to help during emergency calls
RELATED: Man found fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot
RELATED: Woman found shot to death in her car in Tacoma
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement