Police investigating fatal shooting in Pioneer Square

One man is dead following a shooting in Pioneer Square late Saturday night. Seattle Police responded to the shooting around 10:25 p.m. at 2nd Avenue S. and S. Washington St. where they found the man laying on the ground shot.

Officials said medics performed life-saving measures on the victim until Seattle Fire arrived, but were unable to save him.

Homicide detectives and CSI responded responded to the shooting and are investigating the incident.

SPD are asking anyone who has additional information about the incident to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The identity of a suspect or the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story.