Man's body found in Des Moines garage, police investigating

article

The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near 16th Avenue and Woodmont Drive that happened early Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting, where they found a 41-year-old man laying in a garage. South King Fire and Rescue arrived to try and resuscitate the man with the help of police, but he died at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman was nearby, who officers learned had outstanding warrants, so they arrested her.

Officers found the man appeared to have a "penetrating wound," but have not announced what caused it.

Des Moines Police detectives are continuing the investigate the shooting, processing evidence and conducting interviews. Authorities say there is no specific danger to the community.

RELATED: Seattle Police seek help identifying violent attack caught on video

RELATED: Des Moines police investigating deadly shooting near Planet Fitness

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram