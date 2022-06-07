Police investigating fatal shooting in Capitol Hill home, 89-year-old man arrested

Seattle Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Capitol Hill.

Police say they were called by an 89-year-old man who said he shot his wife at their home near Thomas St and 15th Ave. The man called around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, and when officers arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman dead inside the house.

Officers arrested the man and contacted homicide detectives, who are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.