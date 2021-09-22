Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Federal Way
article
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Federal Way.
Authorities say a car hit a pedestrian near 288th Street and Military Road, killing them and driving off. The street is closed in that area while investigators collect evidence.
There is no suspect information yet.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
READ MORE: Police search for suspect in Federal Way motel shooting
RELATED: Man beaten with metal pipe, stabbed at Federal Way bus stop, police say
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement