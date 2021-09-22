Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Federal Way

article

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Federal Way.

Authorities say a car hit a pedestrian near 288th Street and Military Road, killing them and driving off. The street is closed in that area while investigators collect evidence.

There is no suspect information yet.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

