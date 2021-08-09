Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Tacoma

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
(Photo Credit: Tacoma Police Department)

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police found an unresponsive man with signs of trauma near 400 S I Street on around 5 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed. 

Tacoma Fire responded and transported the victim to the hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

