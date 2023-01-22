Police investigating deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Tacoma. He later died at the hospital.

Tacoma Police say the shooting happened in the city's Stadium District on Saint Helens Ave. near the Temple Theatre.

Officers were called to the report of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. Jan. 22. They arrived to find a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police and homicide investigators remained at the scene later Sunday.

Expect roads in the area to be closed off throughout the morning. Traffic was being detoured on Division Rd.

The deadly shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information has been released.