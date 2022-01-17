Police investigating deadly shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday evening in Tacoma.
Officers were called shortly before 6:00 p.m. to S. 8th St. and S. Sheridan Ave. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man.
Medics took that person to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives were at the scene gathering evidence
No further details have been given.
