Police investigating deadly shooting in Tacoma

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday evening in Tacoma.

Officers were called shortly before 6:00 p.m. to S. 8th St. and S. Sheridan Ave. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man.

Medics took that person to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives were at the scene gathering evidence

No further details have been given.

