Police investigating deadly shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

Seattle Police detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the Pioneer Square neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Washington Street around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man shot, lying in the street.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information. Detectives are now speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram