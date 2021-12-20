Police investigating deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Monday night in Renton.
According to the Renton Police Department officers were called around 7:00 p.m. to NE 12th St. and Sunset Blvd. NE.
Police said a pedestrian in a crosswalk died after being hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Sunset.
Few details were immediately known, but police said a vehicle fled the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch FOX 13 News at 8, 9, 10 & 11 p.m. for updates.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement