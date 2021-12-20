Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Renton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:47PM
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Renton

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Monday night in Renton.

RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Monday night in Renton.

According to the Renton Police Department officers were called around 7:00 p.m. to NE 12th St. and Sunset Blvd. NE.

Police said a pedestrian in a crosswalk died after being hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Sunset.

Few details were immediately known, but police said a vehicle fled the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch FOX 13 News at 8, 9, 10 & 11 p.m. for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Police: Teenage girls likely died several days before father
article

Police: Teenage girls likely died several days before father

A father may have lived for up to five days after his two teenage daughters died in his apartment, authorities in western Washington said.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Violent night in South King County as city mayors grapple with rising violence
article

Violent night in South King County as city mayors grapple with rising violence

Law enforcement are investigating several violent incidents that occurred in the South Sound on Wednesday.