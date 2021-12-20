Police investigating deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Renton

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Monday night in Renton.

According to the Renton Police Department officers were called around 7:00 p.m. to NE 12th St. and Sunset Blvd. NE.

Police said a pedestrian in a crosswalk died after being hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Sunset.

Few details were immediately known, but police said a vehicle fled the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch FOX 13 News at 8, 9, 10 & 11 p.m. for updates.

