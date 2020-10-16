Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Tukwila

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday morning on the freeway in Tukwila.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash involved a van and a motorcycle on the ramp from southbound I-405 to southbound I-5. The ramp was blocked as of 6:00 a.m.

Few details were immediately known, but Johnson said a man was taken into custody at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News This Morning for updates.