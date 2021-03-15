Police investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Puyallup

Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Puyallup.

According to Puyallup Police, officers were called around 2:35 p.m. to 8th St. NW, just north of W Stewart Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man's body outside near a front porch. There were "numerous" shell cartridges in the street.

Q13 News photo

Medics said the victim died at the scene. He was identified only as a man in his 20s.

Witnesses told police the suspect's vehicle appeared to be a tan SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango or a Chevrolet Blazer.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities said surrounding streets were blocked by emergency vehicles and asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.