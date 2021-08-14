Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating deadly crash involving semi-truck in Tacoma

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
Q13 FOX
article

Photo credit: Tacoma Fire Department

TACOMA, Wash. - The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a collision with a semi-truck Saturday morning in Tacoma.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 509 at Alexander Ave E.

Troopers said a pickup and a semi collided. The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

Troopers said SR 509 northbound was closed for several hours during the investigation.

