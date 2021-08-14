Police investigating deadly crash involving semi-truck in Tacoma
article
TACOMA, Wash. - The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a collision with a semi-truck Saturday morning in Tacoma.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 509 at Alexander Ave E.
Troopers said a pickup and a semi collided. The driver of the pickup died at the scene.
It was not immediately known what caused the crash.
Troopers said SR 509 northbound was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram