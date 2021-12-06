Police investigating deadly crash in Renton

Police are investigating a deadly two-car crash in Renton on Monday.

One driver was killed and the other was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Renton Police. No other passengers were in either vehicle.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Benson Road S.

Benson Road S. will be closed from S. Puget Drive, past Renton City Hall heading north while police investigate.

Drivers should seek alternative routes.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

