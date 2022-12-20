Police investigating claims of man groping joggers in Seattle

Seattle Police are investigating claims of a man groping joggers along Lake Washington Boulevard, dating as far back as last April.

Police first received a report of a woman being groped on April 6. She told officers she was jogging near 17th Ave and E Marion St when a man grabbed her, then drove off in a white Lexus SUV.

Seattle Police say they received two similar reports just in the last month.

Another woman said she was grabbed while jogging near Lake Washington Blvd and E Alder St on Nov. 7. Another still said she was grabbed while jogging at Lake Washington Blvd and Lakeside Ave on Dec. 17.

Authorities say all three incidents happened between 12–3 p.m.

RELATED: Deputies: 1 injured, 80 rounds fired in shooting in Parkland

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

All three accounts describe the suspect as an Asian man somewhere between his 20s and 40s, driving a white Lexus.

Anyone with additional information or who may be a victim is urged to contact SPD’s sexual assault unit at (206) 684-5575.