Police investigating 6 separate shootings in Seattle over the weekend

article

Seattle Police are investigating after two people were shot in six different shootings across the city this weekend.

Below is a timeline of the shootings:

Saturday, Jan. 29:

6 p.m: A witness flagged an officer down in the Chinatown-International District and told him someone had been shot at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Police responded to the scene and found a shell casing and several blood droplets, but no victim.

11 p.m: A man in the 400 block of Dexter Avenue North flagged down a passerby and asked her to call 911 because he had been shot. The man had a gunshot wound to both of his legs. Seattle He was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the shooting occurred at a homeless encampment.

Sunday, Jan. 30:

6:27 a.m: Multiple people called 911 to report that they had heard gunshots in the 4000 block of Rainier Avenue South. Officers found damage to nearby buildings and a car, a trail of blood on the street and sidewalk, and more than 30 shell casings. They were unable to find any victims or anyone with injuries.

12:10 p.m: A suspect fired shots at a victim at South Jackson Street and Maynard Avenue S in the International District. The victim ran away and was never found. Police found the suspect a few blocks away. He was taken into custody after running away from police. Police seized $933 in cash and approximately 17 grams of crack cocaine from the suspect as evidence, plus the armored vest he was wearing under his jacket. The 39-year-old was booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

1:30 p.m: A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg at a homeless encampment in the 600 block of Northeast 55th Street.

Monday, Jan. 31

1:18 a.m: A man driving home from work in West Seattle called 911 to report being the victim of a drive-by shooting. He said that as he turned into the intersection of Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Trenton Street, the driver of the car behind him fired several shots at his vehicle before driving away.

At this time, police do not believe there is a connection between these shootings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram