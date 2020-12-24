Police investigate two fatal Christmas Eve crashes, one involving a pedestrian

Two people died early Christma Eve morning in two separate crashes, one involving a pedestrian, along I-5 in Snohomish County.

The first one happened in Arlington around 4 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol. A driver traveling south on the 236th Street NE off-ramp struck and killed a pedestrian.

Troopers say the driver was a woman, and the man she hit was dressed in all black. Investigators don't know why he was on the roadway. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police. The driver was not injured, and the victim's name hasn't been released.

A few hours later, around 6:40 a.m., a four-vehicle crash on I-5 North in the Everett area claimed another life.

One of the drivers lost control and struck a barrier. Another driver to try to go around the first vehicle on the left shoulder, and then a third vehicle struck the first vehicle that lost control. The first vehicle then hit the second driver who tried to go around on the shoulder. A fourth vehicle swerved to avoid the other three vehicles and struck a guardrail, troopers said.

The driver of the first vehicle, 30-year-old Orlando Venturareyes of Everett, died at the scene.