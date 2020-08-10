Police investigate three suspicious fires in Olympia

Firefighters responded to three separate fires in the same area of Olympia early Monday morning, leading investigators to question one person about the suspicious fires.

According to the Olympia Fire Department, all three fires were off of 9th Avenue SW right off of Lake Boulevard.

The first fire happened just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex. The second fire was reported about 30 minutes later at Hidden Creek Church, followed by a third fire at another apartment complex just after 4:15 a.m.

Investigators told The Olympian that no one was injured, but the fires caused about $1 million in damage.

No arrests have been made.