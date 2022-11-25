Police investigate Thanksgiving morning stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thanksgiving morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the victim called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. saying he was stabbed on 3rd Ave, between Blanchard St. and Virginia St.

According to the victim, he was walking on 3rd Ave. when someone came up from behind and stabbed him in the back. The victim was not able to see the suspect, or see where he took off running.

The SPD says they have not recovered a weapon, and they do not know what the suspect looks like.

Officers and crew with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene, and took the victim to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.