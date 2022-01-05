Police investigate suspected DUI crash in Lakewood
article
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash overnight in Lakewood.
The crash happened after midnight Wednesday in the area of Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest and 112th Street Southwest.
Investigators said the crash involved one car and there were only minor injuries.
The roadway was closed but reopened before 2 a.m.
